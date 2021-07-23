Willard Francis Olson, 90, McVille, North Dakota, died peacefully on July 14, 2021 surrounded by family.
Willard was born April 2, 1931 on a farm south of Pekin, North Dakota to Bendick and Ida (Arlien) Olson. He was the second youngest of 12 children and graduated from Pekin High School in 1949. Willard married his high school sweetheart, Vernita Bergsrud, Oct. 29, 1954.
Willard’s life was dedicated to education. He received his B.S. degree from Mayville State University and his M. Ed. Degree in school administration from the University of North Dakota. He began his career teaching in a one-room school in rural Nelson County, North Dakota and subsequently held various teaching and school administration positions in the Army (793 Field Artillery Battalion B stationed in Ansbach, Germany where he taught soldiers who could not read above the fourth-grade level), North Dakota (Hillsboro) and Minnesota (Barrett, Garden City, Byron, Little Falls, Lake City). In addition, he was a member of many civic and education boards, commissions and leagues, including the Minnesota State High School League. Willard retired in 1992 after 21 years as superintendent at Lake City Minnesota. He was honored to be chosen as the Lake City Days “Grand Parade” Honoree in 1992.
Willard and Vernita retired to their Aitkin lake home and spent winters in various locations in the southwest United States. In 2012, they moved back to North Dakota to the Nelson County Health System assisted living facility in McVille. Willard and Vernita were happily married for 60 years before Vernita passed away in 2015.
Willard was an active member of his local Lutheran church, Kiwanis club, American Legion Post 182 of Pekin North Dakota and local community. He loved to play cards, especially Pinochle, attend auctions, refinish furniture, socialize and travel. Willard also loved genealogy and history, including the history of Pekin, North Dakota. In 2018, Willard was selected for the Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN and was happy to experience the honor with his son Randy. Most importantly, Willard loved his family and enjoyed spending time with all of them – children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Willard is survived by sons, Randal (Jodi), Minnewaukan, North Dakota and Ross (Bill Hudson), Minneapolis; grandchildren: Tony (Jessica) Olson, Thief River Falls; Abbey (Adam) Landgren, Thief River Falls; Mateo Olson and Arecelia Olson, Minneapolis; great-grandchildren: Brody, Madisyn, Jayce, Makson, Joette and Marek in addition to many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vernita and his brothers and sisters: Jennet, Grace, Blanche, Stella, Ingmore, Olive, Thorman, Frank, Kenneth, Albert, Delorice and Alf.
A special thank you to the Nelson County Health Services staff for their care of Willard.
Funeral services will be held at Sheyenne Lutheran Church in rural Pekin, North Dakota Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. with lunch to follow. Funeral arrangements are handled by the Stanley Iverson Funeral Home in McVille. Please direct any memorials to the Nelson County Health Services Foundation or the Morning Star Parish for the care and maintenance of their rural cemeteries.