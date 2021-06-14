William “Bill” P. Bidwell, 68, McGregor, passed away peacefully at his home May 25, 2021.
Bill was a charismatic adventurer known for his humor, antics and talents.
He will be greatly missed by his son, Erick (Tammy) Bidwell, McGregor; daughter, Kimberly (Timothy) Owen, Rockport, Texas; grandchildren: Savanah Bidwell, Abigail Bidwell, Josephine Boyce and Joseph Bidwell; brothers and sisters; and many dear friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Margret (Schuster) Bidwell and some beloved friends who he dearly missed.
Services will be held at a later date.
