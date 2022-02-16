William "Bill" Douglas O'Neil, 91, of Aitkin, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022 at his home. He was born July 31, 1930 in Aitkin to Percy and Myrtle (Reem) O'Neil. Bill attended the local Aitkin School. He met the love of his life, E. Joan Johnson and the two married on March 22, 1952 in Cresco, Iowa. Bill passed away 6 weeks short of their 70-year anniversary. Bill worked at Tennant Corporation in Golden Valley until his retirement in 1992 as a welder. During his life, Bill also had a wood cutting business and was still going out daily to cut wood to heat the house. In retirement, Bill and Jo ran a sewing business, doing craft shows until they were in their 80's. They enjoyed the friends they made as well as staying active.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael; grandson, Jimmy and several siblings.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Joan; children, Steve (Terry) O'Neil, Dan (Peggy) O'Neil, Roxanne O'Neil-Shimek (Dean), Tamara (Sean) Grage and Mary O'Neil; 18 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; sister, Peggy (Jerry) Palm.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 19, at 2 PM in Pine Lake United Methodist Church, 43472 240th Street, Aitkin. Visitation will be from Noon to 2PM at the church. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
To send flowers to the family of William "Bill" O'Neil, please visit Tribute Store.