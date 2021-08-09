William “Bill” Martin Elkin, 77, Aitkin, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer at his home with his family by his side.
He was born Dec. 7, 1943 in Minneapolis to Richard and Barbara (Kantack) Elkin. Bill was united in marriage Alice Johnson Aug. 17, 1963 in Aitkin. He was a Minneapolis police officer retiring as sergeant. He owned Elkin Consulting an accident reconstruction service. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, amateur ham radio, boating, and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Moose Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Richard and Barbara Elkin and his father and mother-in-law: Howard and Mildred Johnson
William is survived by his wife Alice; sons and daughters-in-law: Robert Joseph Elkin (Joy), Becker, Dennis Michael Elkin (Lynn), Oak Grove, Kenneth Richard Elkin (Jill), Fishers, Indiana; d aughters and sons-in-law: Elizabeth Marie Blesi (Paul), Andover, Diana Lynn Johnson (Mike), Isanti; grandchildren: Jennifer, Nicholas, Nolan, Austin, Hannah, Jake, and Brayden; great-grandchild: Henry Eppel; brothers: Richard Elkin, Hutchinson, and Martin Elkin, Gainesville, Florida; sisters: Barbara Weakly, Buffalo, and Dolores Nelson, Katy, Texas; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m., Friday, Aug, 13, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church in Aitkin. Father David Forsman will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Bennettville Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin.