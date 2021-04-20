William “Bill” Fred Sharp, 92, Aitkin passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021 at his home.
He was born Sept. 18, 1928 in Aitkin to William and Doris (Siers) Sharp. Bill worked on the family farm before working mine pits and later for J.J. Sullivan Construction and Scorpion Snowmobiles. Bill also cut wood and butchered various animals for people. He was very generous and would do anything for anyone. Bill enjoyed reading Western books, watching pro wrestling and watching Dale Lundquist work with the backhoe.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents.
Bill is survived by children: Susan (Dennis) Fuller, Riverview, Florida; Steve Sharp, Rochester and Dale (Cindy) Sharp, Rochester; grandchildren: Denny, Dawn, Amanda, Christine, Anthony, Amy, Heather and Michelle; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; siblings: Wayne (Carol), Bud (Jean), Stan (Helen Ann), Charles “Chas” and Donna Cooper; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be Wednesday, April 21 at 11 a.m. at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, Aitkin. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service at the funeral home. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.