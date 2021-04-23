William “Bill” Frederick Sharp, 92, Aitkin, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021 at his home.
William “Bill” Frederick Sharp was born on Sept. 18, 1928 at the family home at Cedar Lake, Aitkin. He was the second child born to William and Doris (Siers) Sharp.
He grew up at the family home at Cedar Lake and attended school at Cedar Lake through the eighth grade. As a teenager he shoveled coal at the local lumber yard for 20 cents an hour.
On Feb. 1, 1948 he was married to Nora Johnson and to this union three children were born: Susan, Steven and Dale.
In the 1930s he worked in the Crosby-Ironton mine pits. Later he worked for JJ Sullivan as a heavy equipment operator, running backhoe, dozer and driving dump truck for them. While working for JJ Sullivan, he helped harvest the ice from the lakes and store it and from there it could be sold and distributed to the local area. He was a welder for Scorpion Snowmobiles in Crosby. He retired from Scorpion in 1978 as they were sold out to Arctic Cat.
He was a well-known butcher in the area and enjoyed cutting and selling firewood. He would deliver a lot of the wood that he split to widows (especially those with small children) and would never take any money from them.
He enjoyed fishing; watching WWE wrestling; and was an avid reader of westerns, mainly the Louis L’Amour books which were his favorite. He enjoyed collecting cars, trucks and pickups and was the master of all trades whether it be mechanical or otherwise. He had a love for many different kind of pets and had numerous dogs throughout the years. He enjoyed a good cup of coffee, a good visit and a good joke. In his later years he could be found watching his good friend, Dale Lundquist operating his heavy equipment.
He was known for his big heart and was always willing to help out anyone that needed it. He will be remembered for bringing groceries to his nieces, Wanda and Jodie, and in turn they would make him his all-time favorite, fudge.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Doris, his brothers James and Mike and his sisters Ruth and Louise.
He is survived by his children: Susan (Dennis) Fuller, Steven and Dale (Cindy); his sister, Donna; brothers: Bud (Jean), Wayne (Carol), Stan (Helen) and Charles; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews and many friends.
He was loved by all and will be missed by many.