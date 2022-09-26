William Ray LaBorde, 76, of Fairfield Township, passed peacefully in the hospital with his family by his side on Sept. 2, 2022, after sustaining an injury from a fall. Bill was born Aug. 20, 1946, in Crosby, Minnesota, to Phyllis (Olander) and George LaBorde. He was the second eldest of eight children.

Bill was a veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of Ironton American Legion Post 443. After working for Scorpion in Crosby upon his return home from the Army, Bill worked with the Teamsters Union for 35 years in the pipeline construction division and on movie productions. He was a devoted father to his son William and daughter Jodi. In 1984, Bill married his loving wife of 38 years Julie.

Service information

Oct 1
Visitation
Saturday, October 1, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
Immanual Lutheran Church
600 4th St SW
Crosby, MN 56441
Oct 1
Memorial Service
Saturday, October 1, 2022
12:00PM
Immanual Lutheran Church
600 4th St SW
Crosby, MN 56441
