William Ray LaBorde, 76, of Fairfield Township, passed peacefully in the hospital with his family by his side on Sept. 2, 2022, after sustaining an injury from a fall. Bill was born Aug. 20, 1946, in Crosby, Minnesota, to Phyllis (Olander) and George LaBorde. He was the second eldest of eight children.
Bill was a veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of Ironton American Legion Post 443. After working for Scorpion in Crosby upon his return home from the Army, Bill worked with the Teamsters Union for 35 years in the pipeline construction division and on movie productions. He was a devoted father to his son William and daughter Jodi. In 1984, Bill married his loving wife of 38 years Julie.
Bill loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and gardening with his wife and also hunting with friends and family. Bill loved to tease and had a memorable laugh and a radiant smile. He was kind, generous, and friendly with everyone he met. He loved deeply and always told you how he felt, never missing an opportunity to let you know he cared for you. He was often visiting family and friends and would share everything except his secret fishing spots.
Bill is survived by his wife Julie (Gordon) LaBorde; son Bill (Johnny Randall) LaBorde of Las Vegas; daughter Jodi (Eric) McDonald of Las Vegas; one brother Randy LaBorde of Breezy Point; four sisters, his twin Marilyn (Gene) Moritz of Crosby, Dianna Erickson of California, Wendy Johnson of Deerwood, and Judy (Greg) Steinke of Deerwood; two sisters-in-law, Kathy LaBorde of Fairfield Township and Jennifer Turner of Crosslake; granddaughter Kylie McDonald of Las Vegas; great-grandson Ozzy Hampton of Las Vegas; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Preceding Bill in death were his parents and two brothers, George LaBorde Jr. “Louie” and James “Jim” LaBorde.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Crosby with military honors presented by the Myrin-James American Legion Post #443, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are with Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.
