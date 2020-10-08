William Alan LaFlamme, 66, McGregor, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at his home.
He was born Jan. 21, 1954 in Cambridgeshire, England to Robert LaFlamme and Ann Otterson Lindberg. Bill loved people and enjoyed making friends wherever he went. He had a great sense of humor and would light up a room with his presence. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents.
Bill is survived by his children: Jessica LaFlamme, Bryan LaFlamme, Jon Paul (Gina) LaFlamme and Kelly Goeke; sisters: Laura (Alan) LePage, Linda (Mike) Lindgren and Debbie Hagen; brothers, Steven (Jenny) LaFlamme and Robert (Heidi) LaFlamme; step-father, John Lindberg; grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many friends.
To honor William’s wishes, no services will be held.
Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor.