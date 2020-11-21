William Peder Quiel, 78, Aitkin, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Aicota Health Care Center, Aitkin.
He was born March 6, 1942 in Minneapolis to Adolph and Bernice (Pederson) Quiel. William served in the United States Navy Reserves for seven years. William was united in marriage to Sandra Kay Cyr on April 28, 1962 in Minneapolis. He worked for Ault Electronics, Inc. in Minneapolis for 23 years and Mills Fleet Farm for 27 years. William was a Civil War buff and a cowboy at heart. He was a big Johnny Cash fan and was a member of Single Action Shooting Society. William also enjoyed playing the guitar and loved spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
William was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Darryl Quiel; one sister, Muriel “Penny” Quiel; his dogs, Bullet and Chester.
William is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Quiel; three sons: Jason Quiel, James Quiel and Robert (Kelcie) Quiel; grandchildren: Eion, Matteya and Logan Quiel, Kaylyn Marie Quiel and Annabelle Lynn Speed; one sister, Janice Horgan; dog, Jasper.
Services for William will be held at a later date.
To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.