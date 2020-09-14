William “Scott” Cummings, 61, Aitkin died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family and friends.
He was born Sept. 17, 1958 in Aitkin to William John and Patricia Joan (Mickley) Cummings. He graduated from Aitkin High School, class of 1976. Scott was united in marriage to Karen Lee (Bohlin) on Oct. 31, 1981, in Aitkin. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, adored his grandchildren and loved spending time at the farm. Scott was a member of the Ruffed Grouse Society, NRA, and Saint James Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters: Leslie and Lisa.
Scott is survived by his wife, Karen Cummings; children: Billy Cummings, Kelly Cummings (Cole Gustin), and Kristi Cummings (Anil Kermally); grandchildren: Morgan Ruschmeier, Brooke Ruschmeier, and Greyson Kermally; brother and sister-in-law, Kent (Jane) Cummings; sister, Laurie Tibbetts; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church in Aitkin. Father David Forsman will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. A celebration luncheon will be held at the Landing in Aitkin following the services.
Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfunal.com.