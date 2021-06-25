Wilma J. Anderson, 80, Aitkin, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Riverwood Health Care Center in Aitkin.
She was born Aug. 27, 1940 in Renville to Wilbur and Evelyn (Blokzyl) Hebrink. Wilma was united in marriage to Bennie E. Anderson on Feb. 15, 1958 at First Methodist Church in Crystal. She worked as a cosmetologist. In her younger days she enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, fishing and more recently Wilma enjoyed gardening, flowers, tending to the lawn, visiting with friends, most any kind of card game, and giving away her famous rhubarb-raspberry jam.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Merlin Hebrink and her parents, Wilbur and Evelyn Hebrink.
Wilma is survived by her husband, Ben Anderson; son and daughter-in-law, Paul (Teresa) Anderson, New Hope; two daughters and son-in-law, Patty Anderson (Jim) Darsnek, Aitkin and Kathy Anderson Schmitt, Dayton; grandchildren: Pamela Darsnek (Thomas) Metcalf, Laurie Darsnek (Darren) Tollakson, Lawrence (Kerry) Anderson, Caryn Anderson, Dilllon Schmitt, Stephanie Schmitt and Austin Schmitt; great-grandchildren: Sam Tollakson, Calvin, Lauren and Hudson Metcalf, and Jon, Joniyah and Jaziyah Schmitt; sister, Helen Ann Landecker, Baxter; and many other special friends and relatives.
Memorial service was Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Journey North Church in Aitkin. Pastor Dallas Smith and Pastor Lynfield Hinze were the presiding ministers. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church. Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services assisted with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.