Winona D. Elg, 93, Lakeside Township, passed away Wednesday, Dec.
2, 2020 at Aitkin Health Services, Aitkin.
She was born Feb. 20, 1927 in Lakeside Township to Andrew and Esther (Linder) Elg. Winona was multi-talented. She enjoyed making braided rugs, quilting, woodworking (she built her own kitchen cupboards), making maple syrup, baking cookies and flatbread, recovering furniture and was an excellent woodsman. Winona loved babysitting her nieces and nephews. She also loved her cats and all animals. Winona farmed for a number of years, both milking cows and beef cows. She was a member of Eastwood Community Club as well as XYZ Senior Group. Winona will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Winona was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Marvin Elg; sister-in-law, Elaine Elg.
Winona is survived by her siblings, Larry (Dorothy) Elg and Karen (David Hall) Elg; nephews: Kenneth, Loren and Steve Elg; nieces: Angie Elg, Arlene Jubie and Kristine Salmela; other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at Malmo Evangelical Free Church June 13, 2021. Visitation will be at noon with the service at 1 p.m. Lunch will follow.
To sign the guestbook, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service, Aitkin.