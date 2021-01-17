Palisade Mountain Men founder laid to rest

Robert George (Bob) Gatz was buried with full military honors on Dec. 31 at Pine Grove Cemetery in Palisade. Gatz and the late Jack Johnson founded the Palisade Mountain Men in 1969 and approximately one new member has been added to the organization every year since then. Mountain Men honored their fallen brother by wearing their traditional “garb” when they came to pay their respects. The color guard offered a rifle salute (inset).
