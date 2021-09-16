Hoffman-McGuire marry in July

Chris Hoffman, son of Kevin and Nancy Hoffman, and Alena McGuire, daughter of Steve and Becky McGuire, were united in marriage July 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
The groom is a graduate of Aitkin High School and the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire. He is currently employed as an elementary school teacher.
The bride is a graduate of Bay Port High School in Green Bay and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire. She is employed as a radiation therapist.
