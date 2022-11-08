What’s on the Election Day ballot in 2022?
All voters will have these races on their general election ballot:
• U.S. Representative
• Governor and Lt. Governor
• Secretary of State
• State Auditor
• Attorney General
• State Senator
• State Representative
• Judicial seats
Voters may have one or more of these races on their ballot:
• County Officials
• City Officers
• School Board Members
• Township Officers
• Local ballot questions
GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS - 11-8-22
40 of 87 counties reporting
Governor & Lt Governor
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Graph
|Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis
|Steve Patterson and Matt Huff
|6,136
|0.78%
|Legal Marijuana Now
|James McCaskel and David Sandbeck
|8,419
|1.07%
|Republican
|Scott Jensen and Matt Birk
|270,267
|34.33%
|Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan
|494,130
|62.77%
|Independence-Alliance
|Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter
|4,954
|0.63%
|Socialist Workers
|Gabrielle M. Prosser and Kevin A. Dwire
|2,905
|0.37%
|Write-In
|WRITE-IN
|356
|0.05%
Secretary of State
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Graph
|Republican
|Kim Crockett
|271,671
|35.00%
|Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|Steve Simon
|503,875
|64.92%
|Write-In
|WRITE-IN
|635
|0.08%
State Auditor
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Graph
|Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis
|Will Finn
|13,273
|1.72%
|Legal Marijuana Now
|Tim Davis
|25,098
|3.26%
|Republican
|Ryan Wilson
|288,270
|37.46%
|Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|Julie Blaha
|442,469
|57.50%
|Write-In
|WRITE-IN
|442
|0.06%
Attorney General
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Graph
|Republican
|Jim Schultz
|306,423
|39.24%
|Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|Keith Ellison
|473,751
|60.66%
|Write-In
|WRITE-IN
|815
|0.10%
State Senator District 7 Results By Precinct
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Graph
|Republican
|Robert Farnsworth
|0
|0.00%
|Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|Ben DeNucci
|0
|0.00%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|0
|0.00%
State Senator District 10 Results By Precinct
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Graph
|Republican
|Nathan Wesenberg
|2,144
|78.02%
|Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|Suzanne M. Cekalla
|597
|21.72%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|7
|0.25%
U.S. Representative District 8
835 precincts in contest. 77 of 835 precincts reported in District.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Graph
|Republican
|Pete Stauber
|23,939
|59.30%
|Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|Jen Schultz
|16,405
|40.64%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|27
|0.07%
State Representative District 7A Results By Precinct
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Graph
|Republican
|Spencer Igo
|0
|0.00%
|Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|Julie Sandstede
|0
|0.00%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|0
|0.00%
State Representative District 10A Results By Precinct
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Graph
|Republican
|Ron Kresha
|230
|99.57%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|1
|0.43%
