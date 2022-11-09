The polls are closed and results from the Nov. 8 Midterm Elections are in. For the state, Tim Walz will remain the governor and the Democratic-Farmer Labor (DFL) will control the House and Senate.
Secretary of State Steve Simon, State Auditor Julie Blaha and Attorney General Keith Ellison will remain in office.
Typically elected officials begin their term on or after the first day of January following the election.
AITKIN COUNTY
Locally, several changes will take place when terms begin in 2023.
Tara Snyder will be the new county recorder beating out Mick Moriarty.
Jim Ratz will remain the county attorney.
County commissioners will be changing up when the new terms begin. District 3’s Commissioner Don Niemi was defeated by newcomer Travis Leiviska in a vote of 857 to 763. District 4 Commissioner Brian Napstad will step down with Bret Sample taking his place and Michael Kearney will take the place of Commissioner Ann Marcotte representing District 5.
CITY COUNCILS
The Aitkin City Council will also see some new faces with Julie Miller and Chris Dotzler representing residents.
The McGrath City Council will keep Travis Nolan and Calvin Stemig on its roster of councilors.
Elizabeth Eddy and Brody Schultz will join the McGregor City Council.
In Palisade, Nancy Havila was uncontested in the special election for a council member seat with Barb Packer and Sharon DeWitt winning votes to remain in their current councilor positions.
The Tamarack City Council will keep Verlyn Haugse and add Dawn Foerster.
AITKIN COUNTY SCHOOL BOARDS
The Aitkin School District had the option to elect four members to the board. Jen Burgos, Holly Mindrum, Roland Hill and Kassie Peterson will fill those seats.
In Hill City, Sarah Kingsley will remain on the school board along with Joell Miranda and Jeremy Nelson will be added.
The McGregor School Board election had the option to vote for three candidates with Heather Sorensen, Katie Nelson and a write-in candidate filling the available seats.
TOWNSHIPS
A majority of the township elections were uncontested. In Clark Township, Chris Johnson beat Steve Frauenshuh, Jr. for Town Supervisor Seat B. In Macville Township the Town Supervisor Seat B will be filled by Florian D. Blaszak. A question on the ballot for Workman Township regarding the appointment of the clerk/treasurer by the town board be adopted received 61 votes for yes and 45 votes for no.
For more detailed information, go to: www.messagemedia.co/aitkin/news/2022_election/election-results/article_ed7009c8-5f8b-11ed-87d3-
