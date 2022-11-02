The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polling places typically open by 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voters must register. Unregistered voters are encouraged to register more than 10 days before Election Day. Register online or at the Auditor’s Office in the Aitkin County Government Center. Pre-registration closes 10 days before Election Day, but you can still register on Election Day with proof of current residency.
If you are a registered voter in a mail ballot precinct, you will automatically receive your ballot in the mail around five to six weeks before the election. If you do not receive a ballot, make sure you are a registered voter – check your status or contact the auditor’s office.
Clark, Sno-Flyers Building; Farm Island, Farm Island Town Hall; Fleming, Fleming Town Hall; Haugen, Haugen Town Hall; Jevne, Jevne Town Hall; Lakeside, Lakeside/Malmo Community Hall; Lee, Zion Lutheran Church; Macville, Macville/Swatara Community Hall; Malmo, Malmo Town Hall; McGregor, McGregor Town Hall; Nordland, Bethlehem Lutheran Fellowship Hall; Shamrock, Shamrock Town Hall; Wagner, Wagner Town Hall; White Pine, White Pine Town Hall; Williams, McGrath Fire Hall; City of Aitkin, Aitkin Public Library; City of McGregor, McGregor Community Center.
