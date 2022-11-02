The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polling places typically open by 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voters must register. Unregistered voters are encouraged to register more than 10 days before Election Day. Register online or at the Auditor’s Office in the Aitkin County Government Center. Pre-registration closes 10 days before Election Day, but you can still register on Election Day with proof of current residency.

If you are a registered voter in a mail ballot precinct, you will automatically receive your ballot in the mail around five to six weeks before the election. If you do not receive a ballot, make sure you are a registered voter – check your status or contact the auditor’s office.

