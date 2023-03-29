Agriculture just might be going back to the future.
What was common in the early to mid 1900s is making a comeback, according to Tom Gervais, district conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), a division of the United States Department of Agriculture. Gervais has been with NRCS for 20 years, 15 years in Duluth and the last five years in Aitkin.
Gervais said he is seeing a trend in Aitkin County and Minnesota of a return to smaller, more diverse farms. “As younger people pursue agriculture, many of them find this is a way to enter the industry without having to overcome the astronomical costs of largest tracts of land and extensive lines of equipment that more traditional farming operations require,” he said.
Skyrocketing costs in the last three years have just made traditional farming more difficult and often those in farming now have other sources of income.
AG in Minnesota
Agriculture is one of the largest industries in Minnesota and very diverse. There are many types of farm/livestock operations throughout the state. Some of the crops produced large scale in Minnesota are sugar beets, edible beans, corn, soybeans, wild rice, grass seed, potatoes, wheat, barley, rye and canola. The forage industry produces corn, grass and alfalfa hay and corn silage. The livestock industry includes beef and dairy operations, sheep, goats, alpacas, hogs and poultry.
AG in Aitkin County
Aitkin County is about a million acres in size, about half of which is public land. A large percentage of the private land is forestland, much of which is managed for forest products. There are many beef cattle operations and many of those farms also grow grass or alfalfa hay. There are corn and soybean growers and small grain growers. There are many commercial vegetable growers who sell products at local farmers markets, grocery stores and to schools. Other farms produce poultry, either for meat or eggs. Aitkin County is one of the leaders in wild rice production and the county is home to Minnesota’s only cranberry farm. Gervais said the vast majority of farms in Minnesota and Aitkin County are family owned and operated.
“Agriculture continues to evolve as markets, technology, climate and information is continually changing,” Gervais said. “Dairy and turkey farms used to be prevalent here and now to my knowledge there is only one active dairy farm and one active large scale turkey farm in Aitkin County. The thin profit margins in these sectors and lack of available labor can make some of these sectors unattractive to farmers earlier in their career. Luckily, as activity in certain sectors wanes, the agricultural lands are generally converted into other farm uses. Many historical dairy farms are now beef operations and crop fields and pastures are maintained for the same uses.”
Wild rice
One of Aitkin County’s farms is operated by third generation wild rice farmer, Nathan Kosbau. His inspiration and knowledge were passed to him by his grandfather, Harold and great uncle, Franklin. His parents, Hal and Judi, were also involved, but his father died at an early age. In 2017, Nathan pursued his passion and purchased his own wild rice farm and grows wild rice and soybeans on 600 acres annually in Spencer Township north of Aitkin.
In the 1960s, Harold and Franklin were pioneers of the wild rice industry and designed many of the planting, thinning, harvesting, grading and processing techniques used today, Nathan said.
Besides modifying equipment, the Kosbau brothers began the process of developing their own variety of wild rice. They introduced K2 in 1972 and a version called Franklin (released by the University of Minnesota in honor of Franklin after his passing) was used for more than a dozen years. New versions continue to be developed to improve the quality of the crop. There have been more than 15 varieties released since Harold and Franklin began raising wild rice.
The Kosbau brothers may also be remembered as a founder of New Frontier Foods, Peat Inc. (formerly AgriPeat), Deerwood Rice & Grain, Aitkin Produce Company, Pro Farm Supply and Great River Gardens.
Franklin died following an accident in 1990 and Harold died in 2016.
Nathan, now 38, attended Itasca Community College, earning GIS certification and an AA degree followed by attending the University of Minnesota, getting a bachelor’s degree in agronomy specializing in plant physiology. He worked for CHS for several years, retiring from that job in 2019. He now concentrates on his Aitkin County farm. In 2011, he formed Kosbau Brothers LLC, a custom harvesting business honoring his grandfather and great uncle.
Nathan plants 100 pounds of wild rice per acre and in a good year, can harvest 1,000 pounds or potentially more per acre. His wild rice is processed by Chieftain Wild Rice, Deerwood Rice & Grain and Mille Lacs Wild Rice, all serving different markets. Most of the wild rice is sold in bulk with some available for local retail markets. His wild rice is also used in a beer made at the Block North Brew Pub.
“Wild rice can be really good or really bad,” said Nathan. “In 2018, I lost three fourths of the crop in just 45 minutes. Or consider the potentially amazing crop in 2021 when drought prevented the seeds from ripening. The plants naturally died five days too early and didn’t mature, which yielded very poorly.”
Conservation and good farming practices are high on the list for Nathan. He said soybeans are a good rotation crop for wild rice and he is also looking at alternative crops for rotation. He also gleans information from the growers involved in farmers markets. “They do a good job of getting the word out about good farming practices and healthy foods and support one another,” he said.
In a “back to the future” type story, Nathan tracked down and purchased a 1980 Massey Ferguson 760 combine used for harvesting grain by his grandfather and great uncle. It had been sold at an auction in 1997. With six part-time employees to help with harvest, Nathan is the one who operates the old combine at each harvest and said he plans to keep it up and running for future generations.
Challenges
Facing “boom or bust” cycles, profits and income can vary significantly from year to year. Risk is high, crop or livestock loss can be devastating.
“Land, equipment, fuel, fertilizer and other costs are currently very high and many farmers are rightly concerned,” said Gervais. “Farmers will need to continually look at ways to improve profitability either through changing farming practices, different ways of marketing products or other methods to stay viable in the future.”
Where is it going?
Gervais said the relatively new ideas are taking hold such as regenerative agriculture, soil health, sustainable farming and use of social media for marketing.
He has seen many of these ideas being used as people become more interested in where their food comes from and ensuring soil health.
“People seem to care more about the environment and are embracing conservation,” he said. “They want to make a positive change for themselves and others.”
He has seen an explosion in the last 10 years regarding the use of social media in the ag sector, noting it has shed light on what farmers are doing in a positive way.
Kosbau quotes
Nathan Kosbau quotes:
“Once you’ve got everything figured out, you’re wrong.”
“I feel blessed and lucky to be able to do what I do.”
“It takes drive, determination and the fear of God.”
“Learn from the older generation. Never give up. It’s how hard you want to try.”
“People today are focused more on what’s wrong rather than what’s right.”
Moving forward
“I fall back on the knowledge of other farmers in the area that have successfully grown wild rice for years in Aitkin,” said Nathan, “and pull from their experience and adapt the information to fit current conservation practices. I plan to keep adapting my practices as new technology emerges and weather patterns change, allowing me to plan for a successful future.”
