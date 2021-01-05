The Aitkin Farmers’ Market will hold its annual meeting on Jan. 16 at 4 p.m. at the Butler Building in Aitkin.
Past members of Aitkin farmers markets, growers and makers interested in becoming members and patrons of the market are all invited to help build a vision for an inclusive new market.
Please RSVP to aitkinfm@gmail.com if you plan to attend.
