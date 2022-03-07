The legislative session is well underway, with several Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) priorities being heard in committees.

MFU priorities, otherwise known as special orders of business, include:

• Drought relief and climate resilience

• Local and regional processing

• Competitive markets

• Generational farm transition

• Affordable health care

These priorities, along with other issues, will be discussed during the MFU Lobby Day, March 9. Lobby Day will be held virtually. Register at https://bit.ly/3rwNvjr.

MFU priorities that have had a hearing include:

• $10 million for drought relief.

• A proposal to allow a MinnesotaCare buy-in option.

MFU strongly supports the agricultural investments proposed by the Walz-Flanagan administration.

