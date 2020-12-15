The annual meeting of the Aitkin FFA Alumni Association was held on Sept. 10 at the Aitkin City Park. President Tim Nies called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.
Following the Pledge of Allegiance, the secretary and treasurer’s report, Mr. Heimark gave his report on the Aitkin FFA Chapter. Heimark reported that due to Covid-19 restrictions, most FFA activities are on hold at this time. Fundraisers are on hold also. CDE’s ( Career Development Experiences) will be on line for the participants this year. The Mille Lacs grant for $1000 was approved. The Aitkin FFA Alumni plan to put an ad in the Aitkin County Plat Book which is being sold by the Aitkin County 4-H group.
Election of alumni officers for the 2020-2021 year were: President: Tim Nies, Vice President: Candy Fuller, Vice President, Secretary: Tina Burgstaler, Treasurer: Kevin Hoge, Reporter: Richard Leino.
Meeting schedule will be March 2, June 1 and Sept. 9, 2021, time and location to be announced.
