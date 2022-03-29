In response to recent news of new cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) detected in Minnesota, Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach urges diligence for turkey producers to ensure the disease is contained.
“A case of HPAI in Minnesota, while unfortunate, has been anticipated for months. We know that this time will be different from the major outbreak in 2015. We have learned many lessons since then, provided appropriate agencies resources and authorities to prepare and respond, so this case is not catching us off guard. I look forward to working with our partners at the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, Minnesota Department of Agriculture, United States Department of Agriculture and others to ensure they have the resources they need to address this disease,” said Fischbach.
“If you are a consumer, know that this disease presents a very low risk to the public, and does not pose a food safety risk. The turkey products you find on grocery store shelves are nutritious and safe regardless of this outbreak. If you are a producer, there are resources available to you to prepare and respond to an outbreak. Do not hesitate to reach out to my office if my staff and I can be helpful.”
Consumers can find more information on the health impacts of HPAI at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Growers should visit the USDA website to see its resources.
In the meantime, it is advised that turkey producers take these steps:
• Limit outside contact with flocks,
• Implement biosecurity control measures for outside disease vectors like pests and wild birds,
• Implement cleaning and disinfection protocols,
• Remain watchful for changes in behavior and mortality rates in flocks
USDA also recommends growers review and update security protocols:
USDA Defend the Flock - Biosecurity 101;
U.S. Poultry and Egg Association Biosecurity Resources;
Iowa State University Poultry Biosecurity Resources;
University of Georgia Biosecurity Basics for Poultry Growers and
National Poultry Improvement Plans.
Turkey producers can visit the National Turkey Federation website for more information on Avian Influenza, its current status, available resources for producers and more.
Fischbach assured growers in her district that her office is open and ready to serve constituents of Minnesota’s Seventh Congressional District. Producers affected by this outbreak can get in touch with Fischbach’s office at Lauren.Weber@mail.house.gov.
