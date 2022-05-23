On April 9, a group of about 20 local landowners gathered at the Ken and Charlotte Johnson family’s land south of Aitkin to learn about growing hybrid hazelnuts as a food crop.
The field day was organized and sponsored by the University of Minnesota Regional Sustainable Development Partnership. Greg Schweser coordinated the event, which included talks by three hazelnut experts.
Dr. Lois Braun spoke about site preparation, planting, weed control, pest control, watering and the history of the Upper Midwest Hazelnut Development Institute.
Mike Lilja, a well-known advocate of hazelnuts as a commercial crop, as a grower and for his involvement in building a hazelnut industry and market in Minnesota, is known as president of the American Hazelnut Company.
Lilja spoke about the potential for local growers to participate in filling the unsatisfied global demand for hazenuts as a food crop. He talked about the work AHC has done to develop commercial applications, including packaged snack nuts with and without seasonings.
Thirdly, Connie Carlson of the university’s Forever Green program spoke about the current and potential future market of midwest-grown hazelnuts. She talked about the environmental benefits of having perennial food crops on the landscape in place of annual crops that have the potential of causing soil erosion and water pollution when they are harvested, cultivated and replanted.
Attendees saw newly planted hazelnut bushes and had the opportunity to see a few bare-root hazelnut trees and put a few in the ground during the event.
For more information about how to become a hazelnut grower, contact Lois Braun at brau0259@umn.edu.
