A market box program at the Aitkin Farmers’ Market features locally grown produce and other pantry staples.
The Aitkin Farmers’ Market is a weekly Saturday event from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Butler Building’s parking lot. The market is a “Minnesota nonprofit association of farmers and vendors, owned and operated by farmers” with a mission to “increase local food security and food equity by providing access to all demographic groups.”
Participants can purchase a weekly or bi-weekly subscription or order one box at a time each week as long as it is by Wednesday evening at the latest. These packages are offered in two sizes, the larger Market Share box and a smaller Veggie Sides box. Just as the name implies, the Veggie Sides feature farm-grown vegetables such as lettuce, onions and asparagus. And sometimes also herbs. This box will cover meal sides for a total of six individual servings.
The Market Share box is described as “a full box of farm-fresh staples for foodies and families” since it will carry more than just vegetables and may include items like eggs, corn meal, flour and less common produce like eggplant.
What ends up in each box varies throughout the season. “It’s whatever’s fresh that week,” explained Aggregation Coordinator and owner of AlliCat Farm, Allison Rian.
Veggies and eggs
This year, two new add-ons for the market boxes include a chopped veggies option and the ability to order local chicken eggs. For those in the community who are tight on time or have trouble cutting hard vegetables, a cutting option can complement each box. This option will cut and package large and dense fruits and vegetables such as cabbage, broccoli, watermelon, large carrots and more.
The website that hosts the boxes and cutting options also offers cartons of eggs for purchase and pickup. Customers do not need a Market Box subscription to buy eggs.
Health benefits
There are many reasons to eat more fruits and vegetables every day. The U.S. Department of Agriculture described health benefits, such as how eating these foods “may reduce the risk for heart disease, including heart attack and stroke.” Also, “adding vegetables can help increase intake of fiber and potassium, which are important nutrients that many Americans do not get enough of in their diet.”
Local economy
Buying local is another reason some people opt to use the market box program. The University of Michigan explained that “local food supports the local economy” by helping keep money in the area and promoting a safer food supply.
“The customers know that this food came from (their) neighbor,” described Rian.
Some producers partnering to provide the local foods are Buck Hills Farm, AlliCat Farm, Murphy’s Grove, WillowSedge Farm, Hurd Family Farm and Maple Ridge Produce.
Other programs available at the Farmers’ Market include the Power of Produce (POP) and Market Bucks. POP provides $2 each week to attending children between the ages of 2-12 to spend on qualifying items. Market Bucks is a match program designed for recipients of SNAP/EBT.
For more information, check out the Aitkin Farmers’ Market on Facebook at www.facebook.com/aitkinmnfarmers. Market Boxes can be purchased at https://openfoodnetwork.net/aitkin-farmers-market-food-hub/shop#/producers.
