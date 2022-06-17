What do you want to protect?

In the early stages of planning a security system, it’s important to review insurance coverage to determine what types of theft and vandalism are covered under an existing policy. Consider scenarios such as what happens if someone steals fuel and leaves the pump running, spilling fuel onto the ground. Will your insurance policy cover cleanup costs?

Among the options for increasing security are detecting people on your property, limiting access to the property with gates, lighting dark areas, protecting computers, bank accounts, etc.

A building assessment can help identify security issues that need to be addressed. One other layer of security that can save both lives and assets is making sure that emergency responders have the information they need if they come to the farm site to assist with an emergency. A simple map of the farm can be created using graph paper.

