Pull up a chair and join in or bring the conversation with you as you go about your day. Whatever works best for you, join us this winter to discuss some of the key issues and questions around commodity crop production facing Minnesota farmers today through the “Strategic Farming: Let’s Talk Crops” webinar series. This live, online program will provide up-to-date, research-based information to help optimize crop management strategies for 2022. Sessions will be held over Zoom, which can be accessed via computer, phone or other mobile device, and run from 9-10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5 through March 30.
Sessions will be informal and open to all interested. Each session will start with a brief presentation by the discussion leaders for the day, followed by discussion framed around farmer/participant questions on the topic.
Topics and
speakers:
• Jan. 5: 2022 Crop fertility adjustments
Dan Kaiser, Extension nutrient management specialist, and Brad Carlson, Extension educator - water resources
• Jan. 12: 2021 - The year when past indiscretions were revealed (think compaction)
Aaron Daigh, North Dakota State University, and Jodi DeJong-Hughes, Extension educator - water quality
• Jan. 19: Compare and contrast: Management of corn for grain and silage
Joe Lauer, UW-Madison corn agronomist, and Luiz Ferraretto, UW-Madison ruminant nutritionist
• Jan. 26: New findings with sulfur fertility
U of MN Nutrient management specialists and researchers
• Feb. 2: Strategies for effective weed management in 2022
U of MN Weed scientists and researchers
• Feb. 9: Cover crops: Termination timing and planting green
Axel Garcia, Sustainable cropping systems specialist, and Anna Cates, state soil health specialist
• Feb. 16: Tar spots on corn: Status and options for this rising issue
Dean Malvick, Extension plant pathologist, and Nathan Kleczewski, plant pathologist, GROWMARK Inc.
• Feb. 23: Small grains management update
Jochum Wiersma, Extension small grains specialist
• March 2: Soybean gall midge: Knowns and unknowns
Bruce Potter, Extension IPM specialist, Bob Koch, Extension soybean entomologist and Gloria Melotto, graduate research assistant
• March 9: Getting ready for corn insects in 2022
Bruce Potter, Extension IPM specialist
• March 16: Can we store carbon in a production ag system (and to what benefit?)
Anna Cates, State soil health specialist, and Jodi DeJong-Hughes, Extension educator - water quality
• March 23: Biocontrol strategies to manage pests
George Heimpel, Extension entomologist
• March 30: Taming your fertility and soil amendment input costs
U of MN Extension Nutrient management specialists and researchers
For more details and to register, go to https://z.umn.edu/strategic-farm
ing. You need only register once for the program series. At registration, take a moment to let us know what questions you would like highlighted. There is no charge to participate, thanks to sponsorship from the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council. Sessions will be recorded and posted for viewing later.
If you are not familiar with Zoom, details will be included at registration on how to access the sessions on your computer (all you need is the link) or mobile device.
