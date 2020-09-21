Local woman named CattleWomen director

After 39 years in the cattle business with her husband, John, Deb Chute got a pleasant surprise Aug. 13.
Chute was named the Region III director for the American National CattleWomen, for a two-year term that begins February 2021.
She found out in July that she had been nominated for the position – which includes advocating for Region III on the national level, as well as serving on the executive board.
“I was very pleasantly surprised,” said Deb on earning the position. “It’s something I’ve been wanting to do for a few years.”
The ANCW’s mission is, according to its website, to provide a voice for women who share a passion for the beef farming community, with a focus on beef promotion, education and legislation. Its vision is to inspire dedication and responsibility in the community.
Deb Chute and her husband run Chute Family Farm – a 400-acre cow-calf operation – north of Aitkin in Morrison Township. Fifty “mama cows” are impregnated by bulls each year, hopefully to produce a calf apiece.
Those calves are then raised on the farm and fed in a feed pen to produce farm-fresh beef. Deb estimated that between 30-40 head of beef are sold direct-market each year as quarters, halves and whole cows.
“Our best advertising is word of mouth,” she said, with customers providing reviews that send new customers their way.
A life-long Minnesotan, Deb said that her children have all helped out on the farm.
She has been involved with the Minnesota CattleWomen for more than 20 years, serving as membership chair, secretary, vice president, president-elect and president, as well as on a number of committees.
In addition to her duties on the executive board, Chute will be responsible for the Region III annual meeting, where positions are elected and committees set. Email Chute at dchute59@gmail.com if you have questions or concerns, or would like more information on American National CattleWomen or Minnesota CattleWomen.
