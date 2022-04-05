Due to multiple detections of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Minnesota and surrounding states, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health issued a 31-day statewide ban on all poultry sales and exhibitions effective April 1 through Sunday, May 1.
The ban includes all live poultry community sales, swaps, fairs, exhibitions and other events where live poultry and susceptible birds are brought together.
The current H5N1 HPAI outbreak in Minnesota poses a high risk to poultry but low risk to the public and there is no food safety concern for consumers.
“Viruses like HPAI need hosts to continue to spread,” said state veterinarian, Dr. Beth Thompson. “It’s our job to stop the spread of disease. In this situation we feel one of the best things we can do for the health of all birds in Minnesota is to take a pause on poultry events through May 1.”
Direct sales of baby poultry either in stores or via mail by National Poultry Improvement Plan authorized sellers are still allowed.
Follow the latest information on HPAI and detections of HPAI in Minnesota, as well as resources for poultry owners at: www.mn.gov/bah/hpai. The state activated a new hotline for anyone with poultry to ask questions or to report sick birds at 1-833-454-0156. Flock owners should be practicing strict biosecurity around their birds and reporting any suspicious illness to their veterinarian or the board immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.