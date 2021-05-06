Nominations for the 2021 Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year are now open. The award honors female farmers across Minnesota who give their time to managing a farm and feeding their communities.
Minnesota Farmfest – an annual event aimed at helping farmers grow their businesses and celebrate farming and the rural lifestyle – recognizes the fact that women farmers often wear many hats. Not only do women farmers handle the complexities of raising crops and livestock, but they also raise children and volunteer in their communities.
To be eligible for the Woman Farmer of the Year award, the farm must be wholly located in the state of Minnesota and have a positive impact in terms of income, yield, diversification or overcoming challenges.
Each farmer needs to be over the age of 18 and show a high level of commitment to their farm in terms of hours.
If you know someone who fits the criteria, visit the Farmfest website for full eligibility requirements: www.ideaggroup.com/farmfest/woman-farmer-of-the-year-award.
The window for nominations will close on May 21.
