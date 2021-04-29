University of Minnesota Extension, along with Minnesota Beef Council, will host four online Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) and Secure Beef Supply (SBS) training sessions between April 20 and June 3.
• Thursday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m.: z.umn.edu/BQAMay 6
• Tuesday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m.: z.umn.edu/BQAMay 18
• Thursday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m.: z.umn.edu/BQA June3
All attendees must pre-register prior to the event. If you have any questions, contact Stacey Caughey at butle269@umn.edu.
