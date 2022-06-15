The cool, wet spring led to planting delays in parts of the state. Others are dealing with flooding after planting.
According to Dr. Jochum Wiersma, University of Minnesota Extension small grains specialist in Crookston, producers are switching between crops and picking off fields as they can be planted. A frequent question he gets is whether growers should still plant wheat or oats. “High commodity prices and crop insurance planting deadlines make the question a tricky one,” he said.
Losing full insurance coverage is part of the equation. When spring wheat is planted beyond optimum planting dates, yield reductions between a half to a bushel per day can be expected. Even if the crop is planted in mid-late June, it will mature, but will it dry down in time?
Unlike corn, most spring wheat varieties are daylight insensitive. Since development gets compressed with warmer temperatures, there’s little incentive to switch to earlier maturing varieties. Oats are more daylight sensitive so switching to an earlier variety makes sense.
The latest recommended planting dates for corn grain was June 5 in central and northern Minnesota. Corn grown for silage can be planted until about June 12.
If growers plant varieties in a conservative maturity group, there’s no need to change varieties through mid-June.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
