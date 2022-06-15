The cool, wet spring led to planting delays in parts of the state. Others are dealing with flooding after planting.

According to Dr. Jochum Wiersma, University of Minnesota Extension small grains specialist in Crookston, producers are switching between crops and picking off fields as they can be planted. A frequent question he gets is whether growers should still plant wheat or oats. “High commodity prices and crop insurance planting deadlines make the question a tricky one,” he said.

Losing full insurance coverage is part of the equation. When spring wheat is planted beyond optimum planting dates, yield reductions between a half to a bushel per day can be expected. Even if the crop is planted in mid-late June, it will mature, but will it dry down in time?

Unlike corn, most spring wheat varieties are daylight insensitive. Since development gets compressed with warmer temperatures, there’s little incentive to switch to earlier maturing varieties. Oats are more daylight sensitive so switching to an earlier variety makes sense.

The latest recommended planting dates for corn grain was June 5 in central and northern Minnesota. Corn grown for silage can be planted until about June 12.

If growers plant varieties in a conservative maturity group, there’s no need to change varieties through mid-June.

For more, visit www.extension.umn.edu/news.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.