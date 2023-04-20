The University of Minnesota Extension will host a sheep and goat webinar on Wednesday, May 3 starting at 7:30 p.m. CT. Dr. Scott Bowdridge, West Virginia University, will provide insight on managing parasites with your sheep/goat operation. His research is focused on immune function and response to overcome parasite infection impacts on animals.
He will provide real-world application that highlights genetic selection tools such as estimated breeding values. In addition, Dr. Bowdridge will discuss fecal egg count and parasite control of Haemonchus Contortus, or barber pole worms and the relationship to overall immune health.
“Sheep and goat grazing practices during spring and early summer and a de-worming plan are important to success,” says, Dr. Travis Hoffman, NDSU/UMN Extension Sheep Specialist.
“Early spring moisture is apt to create an environment with increased parasite risk.”
Farmers, 4-Hers, ag business professionals who work with farmers, and those interested in goats or sheep are invited to attend. Parasites are an extraordinarily important topic to address for the summer and is a #1 concern for small ruminant producers.
Pre-registration is required. Register at: z.umn.edu/GSParasite. The Zoom link will be emailed to you immediately after you register. If you are unable to attend the live session, you will receive the recording via email. Any questions please contact: Brenda Miller at nels4220@umn.edu or Travis Hoffman at Travis.W.Hoffman@ndsu.edu.
