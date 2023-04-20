The University of Minnesota Extension will host a sheep and goat webinar on Wednesday, May 3 starting at 7:30 p.m. CT. Dr. Scott Bowdridge, West Virginia University, will provide insight on managing parasites with your sheep/goat operation. His research is focused on immune function and response to overcome parasite infection impacts on animals.

He will provide real-world application that highlights genetic selection tools such as estimated breeding values. In addition, Dr. Bowdridge will discuss fecal egg count and parasite control of Haemonchus Contortus, or barber pole worms and the relationship to overall immune health.

