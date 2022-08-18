Eighty-five farm families and operations, the most in recent memory, were honored in August by the University of Minnesota at the 2022 Farm Family of the Year ceremony.
The farms were recognized in a ceremony at the annual Minnesota Farmfest on the Gilfillan Estate near Redwood Falls.
Those honored cover a wide spectrum of farming, from traditional crops and livestock to community-based ventures focused on organics and traditional native foods. They were chosen by county-based local University of Minnesota Extension committees based on their demonstrated commitment to enhancing and supporting agriculture.
“This year’s Minnesota’s Farm Families of the Year reflect the breadth and variety of agriculture in our state,” said Extension Dean Bev Durgan. “The University of Minnesota is proud to honor these families and their innovation and dedication to Minnesota agriculture.”
Matt and Kindra Wayrynen -
Aitkin County
Matt and Kindra’s farm was homesteaded nearly a century ago. The Wayrynens are the fourth generation of the family to farm their land. They purchased the farm in 2010. The first generation of the family farmed for necessity with a few cows, horses and other animals. The next generation milked cows, and the third generation of the family ran some beef and at one time raised turkeys.
Matt started raising beef cattle on the farm in 2005 and Kindra joined the operation in 2010 with some of her own cattle that she moved from her family’s farm. Matt and Kindra have purchased some cows over the years but have mainly kept their own replacements.
The Wayrynens currently run a cow-calf operation with about 50 to 60 head. The family’s cattle are primarily Simmental/Angus crosses and some newly added South Devon. They also feed out a few pigs in the summer and raise 5 to 10 dairy cross bottle calves for local 4-H youth to show. They make all their own hay.
The whole family is involved on the farm and most day-to-day chores are done together. Kindra became a stay-at-home mom after their daughter, Briita, was born in 2019. The family owns K and M Logging, a cut-to-length business that Matt operates mostly by himself with another employee added during the busy winter months.
Briita and Matt and Kindra’s son, Reino, assist where they can. Matt and Kindra’s parents and other family members help in many ways including raking hay, handyman projects, calving emergencies, or watching the children.
Kindra is a leader with the family’s local 4-H club and helps young 4-H’ers take a calf to the county fair and form a connection with agriculture. She and Matt are hoping to grow this part of the family’s community involvement with a larger show herd and more ag education. Kindra is also a member of the Minnesota Cattlewomen’s Association. Matt is a township board member and an associate board member for Federated Cooperatives. The family are members of the Central Minnesota Cattlemen’s Association, the Sustainable Farming Association, and the Minnesota Simmental Association.
