University of Minnesota Soil Testing Laboratory: public availability

As farmers, gardeners, horticulturists, landscapers and others prepare for this year’s spring planting season, the Soil Testing Laboratory in St. Paul is available to provide the public with soil testing and analysis.
The Soil Testing Laboratory uses proven techniques to evaluate soil fertility and soil pH level, as well as problems which may be caused by excessive levels of salts or fertilizer materials. Fertilizer recommendations are based on laboratory results, soil characteristics, crop history and crop nutrient requirements and are specific to regional locations and conditions. Specific recommendations are provided for how much nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium should be added to the soil for crop, plant, flower, grass and tree growth.
Two primary soil testing options are “lawn and garden” and “farm and field.”
Soil samples can either be dropped off Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. or mailed to the Soil Testing Laboratory at: University of Minnesota Soil Testing Laboratory, 135 Crops Research Building, 1902 Dudley Ave., St. Paul, MN 55108.
Soil testing takes about two to three weeks. Once testing is complete, a report will be sent.
The Soil Testing Laboratory is part of the Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station’s Soil Testing and Research Analytical Laboratory (STRAL). STRAL partners with the Department of Soil, Water and Climate in the University of Minnesota College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resources and University of Minnesota Extension to provide soil testing services.
