University of Minnesota Soil Testing Laboratory: public availability

As farmers, gardeners, horticulturists, landscapers and others prepare for this year’s spring planting season, the Soil Testing Laboratory in St. Paul is available to provide the public with soil testing and analysis.

 University of Minnesota College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences

As farmers, gardeners, horticulturists, landscapers and others prepare for this year’s spring planting season, the Soil Testing Laboratory in St. Paul is available to provide the public with soil testing and analysis.

The Soil Testing Laboratory uses proven techniques to evaluate soil fertility and soil pH level, as well as problems which may be caused by excessive levels of salts or fertilizer materials. Fertilizer recommendations are based on laboratory results, soil characteristics, crop history and crop nutrient requirements and are specific to regional locations and conditions. Specific recommendations are provided for how much nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium should be added to the soil for crop, plant, flower, grass and tree growth.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.