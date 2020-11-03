With full results now in, Bill Pratt appears to have defeated Brian Napstad for the second time.
591 - Bill Pratt
446 - Brian Napstad
268 - write in (total votes, Jerry Demenge was a declared write-in candidate, but the website does not distinguish between write-ins)
