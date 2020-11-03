These results are now 27 of 27 precincts reporting. The capital projects levy appears to have been defeated.
2,906 - Dennis Hasskamp
2,499 - Joseph M. Ryan
2,518 - Dawn Houser
2,331 - John Chute
2,480 - Renee Kostick
Capital Project Levy 2,814 Yes 2,963 No
