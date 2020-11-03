AITKIN (1 of 1 precincts reporting)
468 - Gary Tibbitts
561 - Megan Workman
0 - write in
"I want to thank the people from Aitkin who supported me over the years. People felt what I was doing wasn't right, so they selected a new mayor. I wish her well." - Gary Tibbitts
HILL CITY (1 of 1 reporting)
187 - Lonnie Evan Lee
55 - write in
MCGRATH (1 of 1 reporting)
24 - Brian Clark
3 - write in
MCGREGOR (1 of 1 reporting)
63 - Dake Olson
29 - Jerry Farley
46 - Bruce V. Miller
0 - write in
TAMARACK
24 - J. John Cyrus
3 - write in
