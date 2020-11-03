AITKIN (1 of 1 precincts reporting)

468 - Gary Tibbitts

561 - Megan Workman

0 - write in

"I want to thank the people from Aitkin who supported me over the years. People felt what I was doing wasn't right, so they selected a new mayor. I wish her well." - Gary Tibbitts

HILL CITY (1 of 1 reporting)

187 - Lonnie Evan Lee

55 - write in

MCGRATH (1 of 1 reporting)

24 - Brian Clark

3 - write in

MCGREGOR (1 of 1 reporting)

63 - Dake Olson

29 - Jerry Farley

46 - Bruce V. Miller

0 - write in

TAMARACK

24 - J. John Cyrus

3 - write in

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.