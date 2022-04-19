The United States is unfortunately experiencing an unprecedented outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in our wild birds ,according to the University of Minnesota Raptor Center.
All bird species are potentially susceptible to HPAI- but how they show or do not show signs of illness and the role they play in carrying and spreading the disease will vary. This virus is shed in the feces and respiratory secretions of infected birds and is very hardy, with virus particles able to survive in the environment for weeks in cool, damp environments.
“Every day at The Raptor Center, we are seeing the impact of HPAI- as we triage and test birds like bald eagles and great horned owls that are intensely suffering from fatal neurological illness due to HPAI, said Dr. Victoria Hall, DVM, MS, DACVPM, The Raptor Center’s executive director and veterinary epidemiologist. “With these infected birds, humane euthanasia is the only tool we have left to help them. We also know that this strain and outbreak is causing severe illness in other species like geese, ducks, blue jays and crows.”
During these unprecedented times, The Raptor Center recommends doing anything that we can to try and help the wild bird populations. Because the science is unclear on the role of songbirds in this current H5N1 outbreak, one consideration is to not encourage birds to gather together at places such as bird feeders or bird baths. These are places where things like viruses could easily be exchanged.
