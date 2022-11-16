The Locker Room’s new oven will be making classic Italian style pizzas. The Lowes were able to repurpose building materials from old area businesses and properties like the door pictured above and the garage door. Peter laughed, “It’s the largest arts and crafts project.”
With teamwork and dedication, Peter and Amanda Lowe hope to open their new restaurant by Black Friday and Aitkin’s Fish House Parade on Nov. 25. Peter said, “It’s going to be a game time decision on when we open.”
“It’s going to be a work in progress but we really just want to get it open,” said Amanda. “We have an event coming up in December so if we aren’t able to open by the Fish House Parade, it will have to be shortly after that.”
The Locker Room is the name of the new pizza restaurant located directly behind Block North Brew Pub in the former Aitkin Locker Service building. The Lowes will open a brick oven pizza place with an expanded menu in the plans to include some sandwiches, salads and appetizers. “It’s a take off from the Brew Pub,” said Peter. “We are going for more classic Italian style pizza with a focus on sports.” The pizza place will have more TVs. Amanda added, “There will be a full bar with our own beer.” For those who may not know, Block North Brew Pub is a restaurant and brewery which produces craft beer on site.
“I don’t believe in throwing the biggest menu out there and overwhelming the staff,” Peter said. “We’re better off to make one (menu/item) that’s good and then add more.”
What will make The Locker Room unique? Amanda answered, “What makes it different, but yet the same, is everything in here has been repurposed.” Peter laughed, “It’s the largest arts and crafts project.”
“Walls were built from parts of the old Tip Top Cafe,” explained Peter. “We also used siding from a local farmhouse, the tin is from the old wild rice place out north of town. All the doors are old doors from when it was the meat locker,” continued Peter. “All the red you see was the back door of the place that was like a red barn door. We’ve repurposed as much as physically possible.”
“We’re super excited about the garage doors,” said Amanda. “We will be able to have them open in the summer and have a patio out here. We want to have live music and just keep it casual and relaxing.”
The Lowes own and operate five businesses locally: Aitkin Flowers, The Beanery, Gramma’s Pantry, Block North and now The Locker Room. Between the five stores/restaurants, the couple employs about 45-50 people.
In May of this year, the Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce announced Peter Lowe as its “Member of the Year.” At the ceremony, chamber member Kim Jones said, “He finds ways to support Aitkin, always doing good for his family, his employees and his community. He will make a plan on a napkin and make it work.”
Hours for The Locker Room have yet to be determined, “We will play around with the hours of Block North and The Locker Room to ensure there is enough kitchen staff and wait staff to jump between both places.” Peter said that as of right now, “Delivery will be available.”
The Lowe down
The pizza place will have its own Facebook page and hours, contact information, etc. will be posted there.
Meanwhile, people can watch the Lowes’ other business pages for opening information.
“We will do some ‘soft’ openings and we are planning to do a grand opening in January,” Amanda concluded.
