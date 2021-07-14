Rick Herman’s Log Home Wood Fired Pizza business has weathered the pandemic just fine. Because its mobile oven and food truck options mostly cater to outdoor events, Herman and staff have stayed busy over the past year.
Catering gigs required Herman to have a commissary kitchen to do food preparation, so when the former A&W location on Hwy. 210 in McGregor became available, the business took advantage of the high visibility location to open its storefront carry-out and dine-in addition late in 2020.
Log Home serves artisan pizzas baked in a 700-800 degree wood-fired oven. The pizzas are ready in a matter of minutes, so the staff can prepare a number of single-serving pizzas in short order. Toppings include the traditional sausage and cheese options on a feather-light toasty crust as well as many gourmet and vegetarian options for toppings. Wooden pizza paddles on the wall carry menu options, and they are many.
Rick’s daugher Jenni Benz is the kitchen manager at the new location. She told the Aitkin Age that 2021 is the eighth season for Log Home. The new restaurant is open limted days and hours, typically Thursday and Friday every week, but hours are updated on social media and on their voice message.
The trailer and truck cater all kinds of parties, Benz said, from fundraisers and reunions to weddings and graduations. Pizzas, salads and appetizers are available through the catering side of the business.
The storefront side of the business continues to observe all recommended COVID-19 safety precautions to protect the staff and customers.
“Even though a lot of travellers passing through patronize this location, we love to see local faces in the shop,” said Benz.
The shop is located at 242 Minnesota Hwy. 210, McGregor; Phone: 218-768-7992.
