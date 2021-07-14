Curio Outfitters recently opened in Malmo at 32059 220th St., Malmo – at the intersection of Hwys. 47 and 18. The store offers clothing, gifts, souvenirs, home decor and more – and is the third Curio store in the area, all owned by Lisa Christenson, with others in Garrison and Aitkin. The store is open Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. “I thought this would be the perfect year, when people were starting to get out and about again,” said Christenson of opening the third store.
