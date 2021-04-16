Waste Management is now one month into its new recycling contract with Aitkin County.
The takeover came with known challenges, perhaps the biggest being contamination. Contamination happens when recyclables are mixed with non-recyclables and when food and beverage waste soil papers, plastics, and cans, forcing them to be thrown out instead of recycled.
This was one of the main reasons why Garrison Disposal Company, the recycling center contractor the county used for 30 years, did not renew its contract with the county. Dave MacArthur, controller for Garrison Disposal Company, said, “Contamination is so abusive that when we bring the stuff to market, I have to pay to get rid of it.”
Aitkin County, the Environmental Services Department and the Hubert H. Humphrey Institute at the University of Minnesota are all working with Waste Management to see how they can improve recycling in the county for both residents and businesses.
Julie Ketchum, public affairs manager at Waste Management, said, “So far it has been a seamless transition.”
Waste Management will continue to provide single-stream recycling services. Single-stream recycling has been around for 20 years and allows for all recyclables – paper, glass, cans and plastic – to be put into the same receptacle.
“Single-stream recycling makes it much easier for people to recycle and recycle more material, and it is much more efficient on our side, from collection to processing,” said Ketchum.
Single-stream recycling does not mean that recycling and trash can be mixed together. Trash must be separated out.
“We don’t want to have any food,” Ketchum said. “The containers don’t have to be perfect but they need to be food-free.”
Just as important are what materials are recycled.
“A lot of people think if they put it in the recycling bin, it will be recycled,” Ketchum said, “and that’s called wish recycling.”
Ketchum has seen plastic bags and even garden hoses thrown in recycling. Contaminated recycling increases costs at processing facilities and prevents some of the good recyclables it made contact with from getting to end markets.
Right now, recycling programs take plastics Nos. 1, 2 and 5. To find out if your plastic is recyclable, look on the bottom of the container and locate the recycling symbol. A number will be printed inside. Pop containers, plastic milk jugs and most detergent bottles are good examples.
If unsure of whether a plastic is recyclable, Ketchum suggested throwing it out versus risking contaminating the recycling.
Clean and dry flattened cardboard and other paper commodities can be thrown in with other recyclables. Residents may use plastic bags to collect recyclables at home, but at the recycling center it is best practice to dump the recyclables out of the bag into the container.
People hand sort recyclables at processing facilities and must break bags open, which takes time and decreases the efficiency of processing recyclables.
In the hope of increasing participation in recycling, Aitkin County, in collaboration with Waste Management, will begin offering tours of the recycling centers.
Recycling schedules and guidelines are on the county website. For that information, visit www.co.aitkin.mn.us/departments/enviro-svcs/pdf-files/recyclingservguid.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.