As time moves closer to the scheduled meeting of the Aitkin County Planning and Zoning Commission June 21, residents continue their opposition to a proposed solid waste transfer station at the Aitkin County Recycling Center.
Waste Management, which took over management of the county’s recycling March 15, has sought approval for a solid waste site on the property, located at 36488 400th Ave., Aitkin.
Located within a quarter mile of the Aitkin Woods subdivision off Air Park Drive, residents there took their argument to the Aitkin City Council June 7.
Those residents are arguing that the site will not be able to keep all the garbage inside the building at the recycling center – which could potentially draw pests, create unsavory smells and detract from quality of life.
They also raised concerns about the number of trucks coming and going from the site, adding that the current recycling operation is noisy enough. Specific to the city concerns, the permit application states that liquid draining from the building will be allowed into a series of trenches for separation – and eventually into the city sewer system.
Meanwhile, Garrison Disposal – located up the road at 30691 400th Ave. – continues its fight against the approval. Paul Fischer, the owner of Garrison Disposal, said that the site is too small for the work Waste Management is saying it will do.
In an interview June 11, Fischer also said that Aitkin County is showing favoritism by allowing Waste Management to operate the solid waste transfer station on land held by the county and previously used only for recycling.
“I built my own transfer station,” Fischer said. “That building, for one thing, is going to be too small.
“I don’t understand why the county feels the need to give the building and the property tax free to a $15 billion company,” he added.
The Garrison Disposal site is several times the size of the recycling center land, in looking at the county GIS mapping. Garrison Disposal is licensed, according to Fischer for 29,200 tons of garbage a year for its site.
Waste Management is asking to handle a maximum of 10,000 tons a year at the recycling center, but said recently that it expects the tonnage to be less than that.
Fischer did say that, in his experience, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency will still have to approve variances for Waste Management in its conditional use plan for the site – variances that Fischer feels are outside of the norms.
Following the May planning and zoning meeting, Waste Management did answer several questions raised by residents at that meeting. Julie Ketchum, the public relations manager for the Wisconsin, Minnesota and Dakotas area for Waste Management, said that using the recycling center land would allow for greater efficiency in waste collection.
She also said that all waste processing would take place inside the building.
Fischer raised his doubts in that area, pointing to the fact that Garrison Disposal had to bring the roller trucks for recycling to its site to off-load the recycling when it held the contract.
“Personally, I don’t know how they’re going to be able to load a 50-foot semi in that building,” Fischer said.
