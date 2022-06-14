On June 8, the Aitkin Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Committee toured two new Aitkin businesses.

The group started the tour at Smokey Jake’s, downtown Aitkin, where business owner Jake Schanz gave a tour of the updates done to the restaurant’s building. Smokey Jake’s is still waiting to release an official opening date and is working toward putting a few finishing touches on the building. What started as a side hustle for Schanz in 2017 has grown into a BBQ food truck and new restaurant. At the end of the restaurant walk-through, the committee handed Schanz a certificate of achievement, and a photo was taken. Find more information about Smokey Jake’s at: https://smokeyjakesbbq.com/.

The second tour for the committee was held at AutoSmith. The auto repair shop owner, Dustin Smith, grew up in McGregor and has been in the Aitkin area for what he said to be “quite some time.” When asked why Smith picked Aitkin to open a new AutoSmith, he replied, “It was a good spot to be; between Ironton and McGregor.”

Smith received an award from the Aitkin Chamber of Commerce, and a photo was taken. More information about AutoSmith can be found at: www.dieselsmith.com/.

