AutoSmith was one of two businesses welcomed to the city by the Aitkin Chamber Econonomic Development Committee. Pictured, from left: Travis Betley, Stacy Powers, Dustin Smith, Owen Smith, Julie Smith, Aron Broker, Jessica Janzen, Terry Barrett, Leslie Goble.
AutoSmith was one of two businesses welcomed to the city by the Aitkin Chamber Econonomic Development Committee. Pictured, from left: Travis Betley, Stacy Powers, Dustin Smith, Owen Smith, Julie Smith, Aron Broker, Jessica Janzen, Terry Barrett, Leslie Goble.
On June 8, the Aitkin Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Committee toured two new Aitkin businesses.
The group started the tour at Smokey Jake’s, downtown Aitkin, where business owner Jake Schanz gave a tour of the updates done to the restaurant’s building. Smokey Jake’s is still waiting to release an official opening date and is working toward putting a few finishing touches on the building. What started as a side hustle for Schanz in 2017 has grown into a BBQ food truck and new restaurant. At the end of the restaurant walk-through, the committee handed Schanz a certificate of achievement, and a photo was taken. Find more information about Smokey Jake’s at: https://smokeyjakesbbq.com/.
The second tour for the committee was held at AutoSmith. The auto repair shop owner, Dustin Smith, grew up in McGregor and has been in the Aitkin area for what he said to be “quite some time.” When asked why Smith picked Aitkin to open a new AutoSmith, he replied, “It was a good spot to be; between Ironton and McGregor.”
Smith received an award from the Aitkin Chamber of Commerce, and a photo was taken. More information about AutoSmith can be found at: www.dieselsmith.com/.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.