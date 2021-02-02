After initially hoping for better news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Aitkin Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that the 2021 Commerce and Sports Show has been canceled.
The show, held annually on the second weekend of March, highlights more than 100 local vendors and service providers.
However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the show has now been canceled two years in a row.
“It’s sad, but necessary,” said Taylor Erickson, executive director at the Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce. “The show brings about 2,000 people through Aitkin High School, and we can’t compromise people’s health or ISD1’s ability to keep our schools open.”
In 2020, the show was on target in spite of the growing COVID-19 threat until less than 48 hours before the show was to begin.
This year, Erickson said the chamber still had hopes of having the event until recently.
“Like pretty much everything, it’s kind of a matter of playing a waiting game,” Erickson said about the decision to cancel. “In the fall, we were still hoping that cases would be down and vaccines would be rolling out.
“Obviously, those things haven’t taken place,” she added. “There’s no place else we can have the show where we can adapt it.”
The 2022 Commerce and Sports Show is scheduled for March 12-13.
In other Aitkin chamber news, four new members were elected to the chamber board.
Ballots were mailed to current chamber members in December, and four candidates were elected. Mark Jeffers, representing Aitkin County Growth Inc.; Matt Doucette, representing GuidePoint Pharmacy; and Travis Betley, representing Members Cooperative Credit Union, were elected for their first three-year terms. Jodie Johnson, representing The Office Shop, was elected for her second term.
“Our newly elected board members have already jumped feet first into their positions,” said Erickson. “I’m so pleased with their energy. Our board has a lot of ambition coming into 2021, and I look forward to sharing our plans with members.”
Leaving the board of directors are Katie Nelson (Riverwood Healthcare), Sam Keil (Aitkin Municipal Liquor Store) and Sara Karr (Security State Bank).
A private event was held in accordance with COVID safety regulations Jan. 21 to celebrate outgoing board members and welcome newly elected members.
