The Dairy Queen Grill & Chill in Aitkin recently received a Personal Responsibility in Delivering Excellence – or PRIDE – award as a member of the Dairy Queen system.
The award is given for achieving a high level of cleanliness and food safety.
The award is given out to those stores that demonstrate PRIDE by maintaining the Dairy Queen system’s standard of cleanliness and food safety. This is the 10th year for the PRIDE award and every restaurant that meets these standards will receive the award.
The award is delivered shortly after the time of the PRIDE assessment visit, which can occur anytime throughout the year.
The Aitkin location received recognition for its hard work in the form of a framed certificate with a picture of the crew working at the time of the assessment.
