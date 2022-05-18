A fresh new face will welcome visitors to the Aitkin Farmers’ Market this year. Olivia Johnson was hired to manage the market this season. Johnson will be handling SNAP-EBT transactions for customers and will be able to give out Market Bucks coupons that match the first $10 of customers’ SNAP transactions at each market.
The Aitkin Farmers’ Market hired Olivia Johnson as its new market manager.
Johnson moved to Blind Lake north of Aitkin during the pandemic, to live in her family’s lake cabin.
Johnson is a 2013 graduate of St. Louis Park High School in the Twin Cities Metropolitan area. She has been working remotely on marketing and copywriting for arts and retail organizations since obtaining her Associate in Arts Liberal Arts degree from Normandale College in 2019.
Johnson and her partner Jereme are members of the Greater Mille Lacs Chapter of the Sustainable Farming Association.
Farmer’s market shoppers can welcome her when shopping or stopping by the market and also learn about market boxes available. A market box is a full box of farm fresh staples for foodies and families.
The Aitkin Farmers’ Market is a nonprofit association of local farmers and vendors. The market is open each Saturday from 9 a.m. -1 p.m from May through October at the Butler Building on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin. EBT and SNAP are accepted.
Vendors include local ranchers, produce and grain growers, crafters and bakers. Look for Aitkin Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.