The Aitkin Farmers Market will open Mothers’ Day weekend with its annual plant sale on May 8.
The market will be open on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. starting May 8, and Thursday evenings from 5-8 p.m. starting June 10. Live music featuring local talent will continue to be a highlight of these downtown markets.
Enhanced options for vendors will allow more market days, evening markets, winter markets, and other features that will boost local food producers, artists and musicians’ presence in Aitkin.
The Aitkin Farmers Market is a Minnesota nonprofit association of farmers and vendors with a mission of enhancing local food security and access, and the prosperity of beginning and established local producers.
Aitkin Farmers Market Director Lynn Mizner and the Butler Building’s new owner Christine Bright share a commitment to revitalizing the market and expanding vendor options.
Vendors are still welcome to join the market for this season. New and existing vendors are encouraged to attend a vendor meeting and board election at the Butler Building at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 15. Vendors may fill out applications and pay their membership fees at the meeting or ahead of time by contacting the market at aitkinfm@gmail.com.
Aitkin Farmers Market is committed to food justice and food equity and is able to accept SNAP electronic benefit cards as well as other forms of payment at all markets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.