It was a well-advertised move, but four months into the new year, Aitkin Medical Supply is still trying to familiarize people with its new location.
In December 2020, Aitkin Medical Supply officially related from its home on Second Street to 1118 Air Park Drive in Aitkin.
The store handles medical supply requests that range from simple wrist and ankle braces to wheelchairs, hospital beds and walkers. The store on Second Street was the storefront for AMS, while the warehouse was at the 1118 Air Park Drive location. Last year, the company merged the two locations.
“It was just more of a convenience thing,” explained Julie Carlson, the store’s general manager. “If you need something, the girls can just walk out here and grab it.”
The front office space, which handles the calls for equipment, was remodeled. AMS serves numerous hospice organizations in the area, as well as Riverwood Healthcare.
The store is an affiliate of Anchor Medical Supply out of Mounds View. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.