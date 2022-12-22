“This fund has been so successful, not because of Scott and I, not because of what we’ve done, it’s because of our staff,” said Jodie Johnson. “They are the ones out there every single day talking about the fund along with us.”
Local business, The Office Shop, recently won two “Commitment to Community” awards for its work with the Zachary Johnson Kids with Cancer Fund. The Office Shop was founded in 1983 by Jodie and her husband Scott Johnson.
During a recent interview with Jodie, she took every opportunity to praise the employees for the success of the fund. “It’s a whole team, that’s why we won. It’s really making a difference to kids with cancer,” smiled Jodie. “We’ve had a phenomenal year with this fund. We’ve helped approximately 65 families and given over $100,000. We are helping lots of kids.”
THE AWARDS
Independent Suppliers Group (ISG) is a global organization that provides sales, marketing support and purchasing power for community-based independent office products dealers.
ISG presented its annual supplier and member sales awards at “Industry Week ‘22” at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, Nevada, in November. The Office Shop won one of three of the group’s inaugural “Outstanding Commitment to Your Community” awards. Zachary’s fund received $500 and a trophy for this award.
Crow Wing Power also announced the winner of its 2022 Commitment to Community Award as The Office Shop, “Their story is one that truly has played out with tremendous community outreach. Jodie and Scott Johnson may be best known locally as owners of the Office Shop, but many people are unaware of a situation in their personal life that spawned a philanthropic cancer fund for children. The Aitkin-based family ‘made it through’ according to Jodie and Scott because of the tremendous emotional and financial support they received from their employees, family, friends and the community, especially the Aitkin Women of Today and the Aitkin Jaycees that Jodie and Scott were members of. Employees had to run the fairly new business, while Scott and Jodie were consumed with medical concerns.”
Jodie said, “We figured out a way to raise funds to support the program and that’s where our Office Shop employees rallied for the cause.”
The press release from Crow Wing Power said, “They designed an ink and toner cartridge recycling program, where they collect and sell used cartridges for remanufacturing. Delivery drivers, retail customers and employees continue to promote the recycle program that currently reaps an average of $15,000 per year. The Crow Wing Power award winners received a plaque and $1,000. Their project will also be submitted to the Statewide Commitment to Community contest, with other cooperatives’ winning organizations. If selected for the statewide award, they would receive an additional $1,000 and plaque at the Minnesota Rural Electric Association’s annual meeting in 2023.”
This year, The Office Shop was able to give the Riverwood Foundation $30,000 at a reception held at the Aitkin store. The foundation also held a golf charity event in July with a portion of the money raised going to the cancer fund. Jodie talked about a group in Brainerd called 100+ Women Who Care with a member who is also an employee at The Office Shop’s Brainerd location. The group meets and everyone gives $100 at the door. Nominations of nonprofit organizations are submitted, some nominations are chosen and a short presentation is made. At one of the group’s gatherings, over 200 women participated. The meeting ended with $10,000 going to Smiles for Jake (a local suicide prevention movement) and another $10,000 to the Zachary Johnson Kids with Cancer Fund.
Jodie talked about the staff and how they help. “From the drivers picking up the cartridges, to the sales people talking to customers about the fund, it’s a team. We have a gentleman who counts all of the cartridges, separates them all and then packages them, sells them through a broker, and ships them out.”
ZACHARY’S STORY
A 2016 Aitkin Age article told the story of Zachary.
When you give birth to your child, a mother and father are never able to describe the love and joy that begins immediately afterward … it’s a boy! We were very happy because at home waiting to see him was our daughter, 3-year-old Kari Jo. We were over the moon in love with our family of four.
Several months after Zachary was born he became very ill and was tested for many different illnesses. Zachary had some indications of a much more serious condition, so our doctor sat us down and recommended we test him for Down syndrome.
The tests confirmed that he had Trisomy 21, a form of Down syndrome. I remember feeling a sense of soul-crushing hopelessness. No parent is ready for that journey, but the love and sincere compassion Riverwood’s Dr. Chuck Schotzko showed to our little family was a shining light of hope that kept us moving forward.
We thought this was our challenge God had given our family and we were set to give it everything we had to give Zachary the best possible life.
However, we didn’t have much time to get used to this new diagnosis, as Zachary was still very ill, something that couldn’t just be attributed to Down syndrome. Something else was going on and we found ourselves at Children’s Hospital in St. Paul. While visiting with the doctors, more life-shattering news was given to us. The doctors told us that a lot of children with Down syndrome also develop leukemia and Zachary just happened to be one of them.
He had acute myelogenous leukemia, or AML. We now had to put the Down syndrome aside and concentrate on tackling cancer.
For months, our lives consisted of trips to the oncology clinic, frequent visits to the cardiologists, radiology, and the laboratory where we would have endless draws of blood for testing. After two years and a roller coaster of fear, hopefulness, unnerving patience and pain of Zachary’s fight with cancer, he was finally in remission.
Zachary’s graduation was a proud moment for Scott and I and our family and friends. I think I realized as he walked across the stage to receive his diploma that God had given us this child to become a teacher to all those that he touched. He wasn’t the valedictorian, but we sure felt like he was as he looked up to us in the stands and gave us the thumbs up!
These days, I am amazed at how much hope I have. Hope for Zachary’s future, for his zest to enjoy life in his own way and for his ability to achieve whatever he sets his mind to. That has really been the unexpected gift.
While he was undergoing cancer treatment, Zachary’s family and friends saw a need to help others who may experience the same trials and tribulations they went through, thus, the Zachary Johnson Kids with Cancer Fund was founded.
The fund is administered by Riverwood Foundation and set up by Office Shop owners Scott and Jodie Johnson in honor of their son Zach. The fund offers grants to families with a dependent child (age 18 or under) who has any form of cancer. The gift is to be used for anything the patient/caregiver wants.
People can contribute to the fund by a financial donation or by bringing empty toner and ink jet cartridges to either Office Shop location in Aitkin or Brainerd for recycling. The money made from the recycling program goes directly to the fund.
If you are interested in applying for a grant, please contact Riverwood Foundation at 218-927-5158 or email: foundation@riverwoodhealthcare.org or stop at either Office Shop location (Aitkin: 211 Minnesota Ave. N, Brainerd: 712 Maple St.).
